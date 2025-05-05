× Expand courtesy Top Shelf Top Shelf is Alan Maslowski and Tracy Jane Comer.

media release: Top Shelf is a two-person band that has been hailed as Madison's most versatile duo. Tracy (vocals, piano, guitar) and Alan (vocals and percussion) are delighted to offer a special presentation in the beautiful Oakwood theater! Open to the public. For this show Top Shelf will perform selections from the Great American Songbook and Big Band era plus radio hits of the '50s, '60s and '70s.