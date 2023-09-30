Top Shelf

Paddy Mac's Pub, Verona 608A W. Verona Ave., Verona, Wisconsin 53593

media release: Top Shelf has been hailed as "Madison's most versatile duo." Tracy (vocals, keys, guitar) and Alan (percussion, vocals) perform stellar arrangements of tunes you'll know and love, specializing in great music of the '70s/'80s/'90s including tunes rarely heard from local acts...classic rock and pop plus a touch of country, blues, and more. Expect surprises!

Info

Music
608-448-2958
