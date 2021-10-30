× Expand Tracy Jane Comer

media release: (Outdoors in the park; if weather is bad, check website for details as it may be moved indoors at The Hop Garden.) Top Shelf is thrilled to be returning to Paoli Mill Park's stage. We have an extensive list of great songs from all eras but have a special love for great rock/pop from the '70s/'80s/'90s. A big thank you to the music sponsors: Hop Garden, Molino Taqueria, and Tipsy Gypsy! No cover. (Bring a folding chair or blanket as only a limited number of chairs/picnic tables are available.)