Top Shelf is vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Tracy Jane Comer and vocalist/percussionist Alan Maslowski.

media release: Top Shelf is known for versatility, variety, and for their magical way of bringing songs to life within a unique duo format. Their extensive repertoire includes great songs from yesterday and today -- classic rock, yacht rock, pop, plus a touch of country, jazz, blues and standards. Everything from "chill out and relax" to "get up and dance!"