× Expand courtesy Top Shelf Top Shelf is Alan Maslowski and Tracy Jane Comer.

media release: Bring your dancing shoes! Top Shelf has been hailed as Madison's most versatile duo. Award winning musicians Tracy Jane Comer (keys, guitars, vocals) and Alan Maslowski (drums, vocals) play rock, pop, and country from many decades with a healthy dose of '70s & '80s...plus a touch of jazz, blues, and standards. They are known for magically bringing songs to life within a small format (WITHOUT backing tracks or loopers). Great songs, played well, with selections chosen for the audience at hand. Expect surprises! More at www.topshelfmadison.com