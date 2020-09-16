× Expand Alan Maslowski and Tracy Jane Comer.

press release: Outdoors; attendance limited to 25 people (subject to change). Top Shelf duo features Tracy Jane Comer on keyboard, guitars, and vocals along with Alan Maslowski on drums/percussion and vocals. They are known for versatility and variety, and for their magical way of bringing songs to life within a small format. Top Shelf’s extensive repertoire includes great songs from yesterday and today -- from rock & pop to country, jazz, blues and standards. Expect surprises! See www.topshelfmadison.com for more information.