courtesy Top Shelf Top Shelf is vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Tracy Jane Comer and vocalist/percussionist Alan Maslowski.

media release: On the front room stage. Top Shelf has been hailed as "Madison's Most Versatile Duo," as award-winning artists Tracy Jane (vocals, keys, guitar) and Alan (vocals, drums) perform tunes from many decades and styles in great arrangements. Come to listen or bring your dancing shoes! See https://www.topshelfmadison. com for more.