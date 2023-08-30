Top Shelf
Waunakee Village Center 333 S. Madison St., Waunakee, Wisconsin
Top Shelf is vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Tracy Jane Comer and vocalist/percussionist Alan Maslowski.
media release: “Picnic Lunch!" The event will start with a grilled brat meal lunch (indoors, at 11:30 am) and end with some fun music by Top Shelf.
Reservations for dinner are required. Please call 849-8385 no later than 1:00 p.m. the day before. We hope you will join us!
