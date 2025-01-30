Top Shelf

Wine House, McFarland 4719 Farwell St. Suite 105, McFarland, Wisconsin 53558

media release: Top Shelf has been hailed as Madison's most versatile duo! Award-winning musicians Tracy (keys, guitar, vocals) and Alan (drums, vocals) perform great arrangements of tunes from all over the musical map...with a special love of rock and pop from the '70s and '80s. For fans of Fleetwood Mac, Elton John, Billy Joel, Steely Dan, Supertramp and Styx, Patsy Cline, Joni Mitchell, and LOTS more. Expect the unexpected! 

608-848-3315
