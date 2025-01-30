× Expand courtesy Top Shelf Top Shelf is vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Tracy Jane Comer and vocalist/percussionist Alan Maslowski.

media release: Top Shelf has been hailed as Madison's most versatile duo! Award-winning musicians Tracy (keys, guitar, vocals) and Alan (drums, vocals) perform great arrangements of tunes from all over the musical map...with a special love of rock and pop from the '70s and '80s. For fans of Fleetwood Mac, Elton John, Billy Joel, Steely Dan, Supertramp and Styx, Patsy Cline, Joni Mitchell, and LOTS more. Expect the unexpected!