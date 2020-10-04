RSVP for Topical Plant Applications: Using Plants Externally for Healing and Beauty

press release: Our skin is our largest organ, our protection from harmful invaders and an internal gateway for healing. In this course we will explore the external applications of medicinal herbs for health and beautification. Formulas for herbal footbaths, infused oils, essential oils, salves, and lotions will be discussed. Each participant will have the opportunity to create their own healing salve to take home.

Date and Time: Tuesday, October 13, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

RSVP Deadline: Registration Deadline: October 4

Location: Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave, Madison, WI 53704

Price: $36/$28 member