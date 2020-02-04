press release: Topper(1937). starring Cary Grant and Constance Bennett. Marion and George Kerby, a wealthy, freewheeling young married couple whose uninhibited lifestyle is the talk of the town have a bibulous evening on the town. As the Kerbys race home, George fails to negotiate a curve, and both of them are killed instantly. Seconds later, their ghosts emerge from the wreckage. The Kerbys realize that they are required to perform one good deed before being allowed past the Pearly Gates. Comedy, Fantasy, Romance. Not Rated, 97 minutes