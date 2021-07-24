media release: Toppling Goliath Tap Takeover at Athens Grill

Saturday July 24

10:15am VIP Beer tasting and farm to table breakfast

11am - Public Start & Beer Tapping: Beers: Term oil Fluffernutter, Term oil Coconut Monster Cookie, Papaya Pineapple Fandango, Pompeii Beach, Hot Dog Time Machine, Pseudo Sue.

1 pm - Sausages and raspberry shortcake available in Biergarten

2 pm - 6 pm Live Dj’s spinning in Biergarten: DJ Trichrome, Vilas Park Sniper, Mike Carlson

6 pm raffle drawing

Venue (indoor & outdoor) - Athens Grill in the town of Westport. 5430 Willow rd Waunakee, WI 53597

We are supporting one of our favorite local charities! The REAP FOOD GROUP

There will be plenty of prizes provided by Topping and Athens for our charity raffle, and this time it will include a custom Topping cooler. Buy you tickets ahead of time or the day of. You do not need to be present to win, but there will be a selection of special prizes (AKA beer) that you have to be there to claim!

Raffle Tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20