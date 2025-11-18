Torchlit Hike

to

Devil's Lake State Park, Baraboo S5975 Park Road, Baraboo, Wisconsin 53913

media release: Join the Friends of Devil's Lake State Park for a 1.5-mile family-friendly hike through the Northern Lights Campground, with your path lit by torchlight! After the hike, join us for cocoa and s'mores around a roaring campfire and sing-along. This event is free but donations are welcome. Bundle up and experience Devil's Lake in a whole new (torch)light!

Snowshoes available for free use depending on weather.

Info

Environment, Fundraisers
Recreation
