Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: November 3 & 5, 2023, Overture Hall.

And before him all of Rome trembled...

Rome, 1800. As political storms gather, the opera singer Floria Tosca risks everything to save her lover, the painter Cavaradossi, from sinister police chief Baron Scarpia.

Based on a French play that scandalized critics and was a smash hit with audiences, Puccini’s 1900 opera is theatrically sensational, musically thrilling, and justifiably renowned. Don’t miss this tour de force of soaring music and headlong drama.

Previously at MO: 1966, 1987, 1998, 2005, 2013. Sung in Italian with projected English translation.

Theater & Dance
608-258-4141
