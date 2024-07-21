Toshimaru Nakamura, Tetzui Akiyama & Michael Hartman

× Expand Junko Okada Tetuzi Akiyama, Michael Hartman and Toshimaru Nakamura (from left), with instruments. Tetuzi Akiyama, Michael Hartman and Toshimaru Nakamura (from left).

media release: Auricle, the experimental sound and music series at Arts + Literature Laboratory, presents a special collaborative performance by Toshimaru Nakamura, Tetzui Akiyama, and Michael Hartman on Sunday, July 21 at 7:00pm. Free admission.

Meeting in Tokyo in 1995, Tetuzi Akiyama, Michael Hartman, and Toshimaru Nakamura have shared the stage in various configurations and ad hoc groups across Tokyo and Chicago over the past 29 years. This upcoming 8-date Midwest tour marks their debut outing as a trio. Their last reunion, in Tokyo during the summer of 2023, delivered a high-energy performance, improvisation perhaps more influenced by rock and noise music than jazz. Each artist brings a rich history of collaborations within the experimental music community, promising a tour that will delight fans of improvised music.

Tetuzi Akiyama (guitar), Michael Hartman (drums), Toshimaru Nakamura, (no-input mixing board).