Total Visibility
Overture Center-Rotunda Stage 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Winter Exhibits:
Galleries I, II & III: Tuesday, December 10 - Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Playhouse Gallery: Tuesday, November 26 – Sunday, March 9, 2025
Rotunda Gallery: Tuesday, November 19 - Sunday, February 23, 2025
Reception: Friday, January 17, 5:30pm - 8:30pm
The Fabric of Community
Textile, paint and collage portraits celebrate life at all stages in “Fabric of Community.” The work of Traci Nickolaus and Alicia Rheal explores a range of experiences and exposes the strength and fragility of individuals through meditation on the present and reflections of the past.
EVENT: Total Visibility
Tue, Dec 3, 5:30pm - 8pm | Rotunda Stage
Hear from Alicia Rheal, Traci Nickolaus, Catrina Sparkman and Dr. Fabu Carter as they discuss their work around Alzheimer’s Awareness.