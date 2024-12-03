Total Visibility

media release: Winter Exhibits:

Galleries I, II & III: Tuesday, December 10 - Sunday, March 2, 2025.

Playhouse Gallery: Tuesday, November 26 – Sunday, March 9, 2025

Rotunda Gallery: Tuesday, November 19 - Sunday, February 23, 2025

Reception: Friday, January 17, 5:30pm - 8:30pm

The Fabric of Community

Tuesday, November 19 - Sunday, February 23, 2025

Textile, paint and collage portraits celebrate life at all stages in “Fabric of Community.” The work of Traci Nickolaus and Alicia Rheal explores a range of experiences and exposes the strength and fragility of individuals through meditation on the present and reflections of the past. 

Tue, Dec 3, 5:30pm - 8pm | Rotunda Stage

Hear from Alicia Rheal, Traci Nickolaus, Catrina Sparkman and Dr. Fabu Carter as they discuss their work around Alzheimer’s Awareness.

608-258-4169
