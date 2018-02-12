RSVP for Toto's Gala: There's No Place Like Home

press release: 6-11 pm, March 2, Monona Terrace.

Toto's Gala will kick off with a cocktail hour in Monona Terrace's gorgeous Grand Terrace, then move into the Ballroom for dinner, a heartwarming presentation, and stories of animals following their own yellow-brick-road-journeys to their new families.

Then, we'll we wrap up the night by turning up the tunes with the debut of our You're Not in Kansas Anymore after party! All reservations include admission to the after party, so be ready to dance!

6 - 7 pm: This cocktail hour features puppy greeters at the door, signature cocktails and a silent auction that can't be missed.

7 - 9 pm: Then, we'll enjoy dinner and a presentation including happy tales of the yellow-brick-road journeys our animals take on their way home.

9 - 11 pm: Be sure to sit and stay for the debut of our You're Not in Kansas Anymore After Party! We'll turn up the tunes with DJ Geoffrey Sandler for you to dance the night away. All event reservations include admission to the after party.

Please make your reservations by February 12, 2018. $150 per person or $1,000 for a table of 8 (a $200 table discount!). Reserve your seats today!