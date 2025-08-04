Touch a Truck

to

Fitchburg Library 5530 Lacy Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711

media release: Have you ever wanted to look inside a fire engine or a police car? At Fitchburg Public Library's Touch-a-Truck, you can see a Fitchburg Fire and Rescue fire engine, a Fitch-Rona EMS ambulance, a Fitchburg Police Department vehicle, and more in the library parking lot! We'll also have a truck storytime and craft at 10:30 am in the library meeting room.

Info

Fitchburg Library 5530 Lacy Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711
Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - Touch a Truck - 2025-08-04 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Touch a Truck - 2025-08-04 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Touch a Truck - 2025-08-04 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Touch a Truck - 2025-08-04 10:00:00 ical