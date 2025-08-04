media release: Have you ever wanted to look inside a fire engine or a police car? At Fitchburg Public Library's Touch-a-Truck, you can see a Fitchburg Fire and Rescue fire engine, a Fitch-Rona EMS ambulance, a Fitchburg Police Department vehicle, and more in the library parking lot! We'll also have a truck storytime and craft at 10:30 am in the library meeting room.