media release: S at. Aug. 13, 8:00 pm Social Justice Center (1202 Williamson St.) Touch The Sky – Stories, Subversions, and Complexities of Ferguson. This week marks seven years since Michael Brown was murdered by the Ferguson police. We commemorate this event with a screening of this 2019 video collage, reflecting on the raw moments of the 2014 Ferguson riots. Join the Madison Infoshop for food and conversation, followed by an outdoor screening! More info? Visit the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/ events/601620231640039