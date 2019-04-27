press release: Touched Twice Madison is a free medical, dental, and care services for the greater Madison community hosted on Saturday, April 27, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The free services will include medical screening, dental check-ups with a new voucher system different from past years, as well as, haircuts, clothing, massage, and family-related services.

This year those needing dental will receive a short check-up to assess the need and be given a dental voucher to go to a dental office that is nearest their home.

Volunteers to help staff the event and bilingual interpreters can contact Touched Twice for more information to participate on the Touched Twice Madison Facebook Page. There will also be a Red Cross Blood Drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. open to the community.

Anyone in the community is welcome to attend and receive free services at the clinic which is hosted at Calvary Gospel Church located at 5301 Commercial Ave.

About Touched Twice-Madison: We are group of believers in Christ Jesus that share a passion to demonstrate the love of Christ in a very real and tangible way by helping people in need.