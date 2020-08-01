× Expand Shake Rag Alley Center for the Arts

Press release: Shake Rag Alley Center for the Arts welcomes the public to safely enjoy family-friendly outdoor fun during the annual Tour of Fairy Homes, a fundraiser supporting our arts and crafts educational programming and historic preservation. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 1, original fairy dwellings of all shapes and sizes will be scattered throughout the magical grounds at 18 Shake Rag St. for creative adventurers of all ages to find.

The rain-or-shine self-guided tour is free for children 11 and under and $5 for everyone else. Pick up your map at the entrance to Shake Rag Alley and explore the 2.5-acre campus at your own pace. If you find a fairy house you can’t live without, you can bid on it in a silent auction in the Art Cafe, where social distancing and face coverings will be required. Due to restrictions on public gatherings, the popular fairy house and wand decorating workshops will not be held this year, but fairy house kits and fairy wings will be available to purchase.

Free make-your-own-fairy-house kits are available if you’d like to design a home for this year’s tour. Contact us to schedule a time to pick up your kit during office hours Monday-Friday. Finished homes will need to be returned to Shake Rag Alley by July 27 to be included on the tour. For more information, call (608) 987-3292 or see www.shakeragalley.org.

Creative fun for kids of all ages has been a focus of Shake Rag Alley programming since its founding in 2004. Children’s classes began then as an after-school arts program and continue to expose participants to new skills and creative engagement each summer. Shake Rag Alley’s Youth Program, which continues via alternative delivery through August, is made possible in part by grants from the Mineral Point Community Chest, United Fund of Iowa County, and a Woodward Community Media matching grant from Grant Iowa Lafayette Shopping News.