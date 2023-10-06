Tournament Night
Warner Park Community Recreation Center 1625 Northport Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: NBA2k4 and Madden24 tournaments on PS5. First rounds starts on Oct 6th .Championship on November 3rd on big projection screen. Winner gets game to take home or gift card.
Also having a Shadow boxing tournament (TikTok trend) & 1 on 1 basketball tournament. Winners get gift cards!
