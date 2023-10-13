media release:Finland | 2020 | DCP | 116 min. | Finnish with English subtitles

Director: Zaida Bergroth; Cast: Alma Pöysti, Krista Kosonen, Shanti Roney

This moving and sensitive biopic tells of Finnish visual artist Tove Jansson (Pöysti), author and illustrator of the beloved Moomin cartoon series and books. Director Bergroth explores Jansson’s early romantic relationships with men and women, the power her successful and overbearing artist father had on her psyche, and her eventual self-acceptance and success as an artist.

Finntastic: New Cinema From Finland

Finntastic: New Cinema From Finland

This series puts the spotlight on three female filmmakers who have emerged as major talents from Finland over the past decade: Zaida Bergroth, Miia Tervo, and Hanna Bergholm. The subjects of the feature films selected range from a biopic celebrating the life of artist and comic book creator Tove Jansson; a cross-cultural love story set in Lapland; and, in time for Halloween, an inventive new take on body horror about a teen gymnast and her new…offspring. Two of the director's features will be preceded by their earlier short works, so viewers can witness the evolution of their visual styles.