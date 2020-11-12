ONLINE: Toward One Wisconsin

press release: The Toward One Wisconsin conference, still set for November 12-13, will be presented as a total virtual conference, ensuring the safety of presenters and attendees alike in a format that will allow all to enjoy the interest sessions at times convenient to individual work schedules.

Headlining the Toward One Wisconsin conference are two nationally recognized plenary speakers:

Nikole Hannah-Jones will be available to present as a plenary speaker on November 13. The award-winning New York Times investigative journalist launched the 1619 Project, which challenges Americans to reframe U.S. history by marking the year when the first enslaved Africans arrived on Virginia soil as our nation's foundational date.

Hilary Ware is vice president and associate general counsel, litigation and regulatory affairs, at Netflix in San Francisco. An openly gay attorney who has navigated to the top of her profession, she will discuss overcoming LGBTQ bias in the workplace.

In light of the remarkable events since our conference was first announced, Toward One Wisconsin will offer presentations of timely relevance to COVID-19 and Black Lives Matter. In the coming weeks, watch for updates on these new offerings.

We currently have 40 interest sessions and 150 presenters in these four tracks: