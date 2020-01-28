Town Hall Discussion on Anti-Semitism

press release: As anti-Semitic hate crimes continue to proliferate across U.S. cities and college campuses, Chabad at UW-Madison will take an important step in addressing this epidemic of hate by holding a town hall meeting for the University’s Jewish students on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Chabad House — 223 W Gilman St.

“Our response to hatred is with increased light and good,” said Rabbi Mendel Matusof, who directs the center. “And a crucial part of increasing in positivity is confronting and discussing our experiences as Jews, so that we can support each other and grow together.”

The town hall-style meeting will serve as a safe space and a warm and supportive environment for Jewish students to discuss their experiences with anti-Semitism as well as their feelings about it.

“For many of our students, anti-Semitism isn’t a distant, abstract concern,” said Matusof. “It’s a reality they confront on a daily basis. This event will allow them to process their thoughts and feelings and gain support from others who face the same challenges they do.”

The event is co-sponsored by the Jewish-affiliated Greek organizations AEPI, AEPHI, SAM, SDT and ZBT, as multiple Jewish and student advocacy groups unite for this important event.