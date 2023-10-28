media release: If we've ever needed you before, now is the time. Due to the recent violence in our community we need to organize and bring our voices together. The community is hosting a COMMUNITY-led Town Hall. It will be held on October 28, 2023 from 2-4PM at the Eastside Hawthorne Library.

What is the community plan, agenda, strategy and needs?

Plan: The community plan is to bring our voices together without organizations, political, and/or fixed partners influences. A safe space for YOU to come to the table as YOU! We want to practice our rights as people, families, and youth by hosting our own Town Hall.

Agenda: Our Town Hall agenda focus will be to listen to as many community members share their experience, concerns, success stories, and possible solutions to our overall community goals announced by our mayor, police chief, city council and community leaders/organizations.

Strategy: Our strategy starts with the peoples' voice. We want to hear from you FIRST. Your needs are the FOCUS of our next move. We will collect the communities input and address our Mayor, Police Chief, City Council and Community Leaders formally. We want to insure they are informed and know our request as a community. There will be a firm follow up request in regards to our needs. Depending on their response we will then take the next steps to improve or insure these elected/appointed officials/leaders are termed out and new representation is implemented.

Needs: Our needs is for you to show up, make your voice heard. This may be the only opportunity for us to get our voices out there, develop a plan together in demand what our community future looks like. Potential volunteers/co-hosts RSVP here.