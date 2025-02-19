Town Hall with Susan Crawford

media release: The Indivisible network in Wisconsin invites you to hear from Judge Crawford as we draw ever closer to the election on April 1st. Indivisible Group Leaders will ask a series of questions of Judge Crawford that will reveal why this race is so consequential for the Badger State.

As this Supreme Court election will be vital toward protecting our Reproductive Rights, Collective Bargaining Rights, Fair Legislative Maps and many other freedoms central to our lives, the Town Hall will make it easy for attendees to get more involved to help make the difference in this election.

Accessibility:

Live captioning

Have accessibility questions? Reply to your registration email to confirm your requirements or request more information.