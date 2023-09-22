media release: We’re excited to announce one show from our upcoming 23-24 performance season just a bit early - TOWN MOUNTAIN & THE LIL SMOKIES with be stopping by on Sept 22 this year!

We’ll be announcing our full 23-24 season at the 2023 Catfish River Music Festival on June 30th with everything going on-sale August 7th to members and August 21st for the rest of the universe.