press release: TOWNIE FEST CHARITY RAFFLE CELEBRATES YEAR 11; Annual benefit raises money for local charities and with all local sponsors.

This years event will be held at THE MAIN DEPOT on Monday December 23rd at 830pm, to benefit LUKE HOUSE COMMUNITY MEAL PROGRAM. A raffle will be held during the Packers vs Vikings Monday Night Football game.

Prizes will be provided by all local sponsors such as Sondel Veterinary Clinic, Sweet Home Wisconsin, Burrito Drive, Merchant, Lao Lan Xang, Cask & Ale, Naatspil, Waggin Tails and many more. Bucks tickets, a foursome + carts to University Ridge Golf Course and Badgers men's basketball & hockey tickets will, as always, be amongst the long list of prizes.

For the last decade Townie Fest has provided locals an opportunity for generosity and togetherness over the holidays. The event was able to raise thousands of dollars for its original beneficiary, The Aaron Meyer Foundation. Townie Fest will now dedicate the next decade to one of Madison's longest running soup kitchen's and meal programs, Luke House (310 S Ingersoll St, Madison, WI 53703). With the help of an incredible community of business owners and community members, Townie Fest is organized by Madison West and University of Wisconsin graduate Nate Craig. For any questions about the events or this yea rs sponsors please contact Nate Craig at:

Nate@Natecraig.com