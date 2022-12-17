Toy Drive & Holiday Tree Lighting
Breese Stevens Field 917 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Come conquer the cold at Breese Stevens Field's Toy-Drive and Tree Lighting! Join us in illuminating our beautiful tree in our new (and heated!) Forward Club lounge.
PLUS free drink opportunity: Bring a toy (new, unwrapped) to donate to kids in need and receive a free holiday drink voucher!
Enjoy a toasty drink, decorate an ornament, and let us spread some holiday cheer to you and yours.
Fundraisers, Kids & Family, Special Events
Holidays