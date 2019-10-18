Toy Story-4

press release: USA | 100 minutes | G | DCP | Dir. Josh Cooley

When a new toy called "Forky" joins Woody and the gang, a road trip alongside old and new friends reveals how big the world can be for a toy.

"The new film isn't flawless, but it's hugely enjoyable and speaks, with bewitching buoyancy, to nothing less than the purpose of living and the mystery of life." - Joe Morgenstern, Wall Street Journal