Toy Story-4

Google Calendar - Toy Story-4 - 2019-10-18 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Toy Story-4 - 2019-10-18 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Toy Story-4 - 2019-10-18 18:00:00 iCalendar - Toy Story-4 - 2019-10-18 18:00:00

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: USA | 100 minutes | G | DCP | Dir. Josh Cooley

When a new toy called "Forky" joins Woody and the gang, a road trip alongside old and new friends reveals how big the world can be for a toy.

"The new film isn't flawless, but it's hugely enjoyable and speaks, with bewitching buoyancy, to nothing less than the purpose of living and the mystery of life." - Joe Morgenstern, Wall Street Journal

Info

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715 View Map
Movies
608-262-1143
Google Calendar - Toy Story-4 - 2019-10-18 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Toy Story-4 - 2019-10-18 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Toy Story-4 - 2019-10-18 18:00:00 iCalendar - Toy Story-4 - 2019-10-18 18:00:00 Google Calendar - Toy Story-4 - 2019-10-19 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Toy Story-4 - 2019-10-19 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Toy Story-4 - 2019-10-19 20:00:00 iCalendar - Toy Story-4 - 2019-10-19 20:00:00 Google Calendar - Toy Story-4 - 2019-10-20 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Toy Story-4 - 2019-10-20 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Toy Story-4 - 2019-10-20 15:00:00 iCalendar - Toy Story-4 - 2019-10-20 15:00:00