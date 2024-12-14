Circus, Adam Howarth, Stone LaPorte, Brian Pieper, Randy Plunkett, Adam Carl, Autumn Rose, storytime with Carrie Ammerman

× Expand John Flores Photography The band Circus in front of a tin wall. Circus

Marine Corps League Toys for Tots benefit. Donations (or new unwrapped toy).

media release: The Toy Drive will be from Noon - 10pm on Saturday, December 14!

For admission, please bring a new, unwrapped toy or a suggested donation of $5.00 per person.

All proceeds (and band tips) will be going to this great cause. CIRCUS (7-8:30 pm) will also play (or attempt to play) any '80s song requests for an additional $5.00 donation to Toys for Tots so don't be afraid to come down to the Stage and have fun with the Band!

There will also be Raffle Prizes and great food and drinks available too! We look forward to seeing everyone there!

https://www.facebook.com/events/890747136454295