Trace Johnson (album release) with Sahada Buckley, Jeannie Yu

media release: Arts + Literature Laboratory welcomes cellist Trace Johnson to celebrate the release of his new album, Works for Cello, on Sunday, November 16, 7:00pm. Advance tickets are $15 for general admsision or $10 for ALL members or students with a valid ID. Advance tickets available at Brown Paper Tickets. General admission at the door is $20 for everyone.

Cellist Trace Johnson, violinist Sahada Buckley, and pianist Jeannie Yu will perform selections from the new CD, Trace Johnson: Works For Cello. This intimate recital will showcase a mix of classical, contemporary, and folk virtuosity; come and experience everything from fiery Irish reels to contemporary, quadraphonic surround sound at this unique recital featuring live electroacoustic performance and duo works for violin and cello!

Cellist Trace Johnson is a musician from Madison. Trace has appeared as a chamber musician, soloist, and orchestral musician in a wide variety of ensembles and settings around the world. Equally at home teaching in the studio or performing on stage, Trace is a devoted and thoughtful communicator who enjoys a varied career as a cellist, teacher, and musician.

Trace holds section cello positions at the Sarasota Orchestra in Sarasota, Florida and the Southwest Florida Symphony in Fort Myers, Florida; in Florida, he has performed with Miami’s Nu Deco Ensemble, Sarasota Opera, Miami City Ballet, Palm Beach Symphony, Palm Beach Opera, Florida Grand Opera, Atlantic Classical Orchestra, Boca Symphonia, Orlando Philharmonic, Kravis Pops Orchestra, Symphony of the Americas, Miami Symphony, Orchestra Miami, South Florida Symphony, and the New World Symphony. Trace has also performed with the Fresno Philharmonic in Fresno, California, the Madison Symphony Orchestra in Madison, Wisconsin, and in the Film-Score Orchestra in Nanjing, China. Trace has performed in chamber recitals with faculty from SUNY Purchase University, University of Toronto, Florida Atlantic University, Lynn Conservatory in Boca Raton, Florida, Palm Beach Atlantic University, Florida International University, Shenandoah University, and Queens College in New York City. In November 2021, Trace successfully auditioned onto the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra substitute list and began working with the ensemble in December 2021.

In addition to his performance work, Trace has also worked as a composer, arranger, and recording artist. In 2016, Trace recorded the tutti and solo cello parts for the Barrage8 2015-16 tour release; in 2017, Trace co-wrote music that appeared in the Wisconsin indie short film, Christmas Trees. Christmas Trees, shot and directed by videographer Jack Whaley, debuted at the Wisconsin Film Festival at Sundance Theatres in Madison, Wisconsin. In 2020, Trace composed and recorded original music for the Wisconsin short film, One Foot In, and a virtual-reading release of New York-based author Mark Belaire’s newest publication, Stonehaven. During the pandemic, Trace produced recordings for Master Chorale of South Florida in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Sarasota Orchestra in Sarasota, Florida, Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society and the Madison New Music Festival in Madison, Wisconsin. In November 2020, Trace recorded solo cello work, All the Pretty Little Horses, by Wisconsin-based composer Laura Schwendinger at Oktaven Studios in Hoboken, New Jersey; the unaccompanied cello work will be included on an Albany Records release in the near future. Recently, Trace produced recordings from two contemporary solo recitals recorded live at the Arts + Literature Laboratory (ALL) in Madison, in early August 2021. At the ALL recitals, Trace performed works by Osvaldo Golijov, Steven Stucky, J.S. Bach, Laura Elise Schwendinger, and a premiere from New York-based composer, Jesse Limbacher entitled, 'Trace for ‘Cello Solo’.

Trace has received numerous fellowship scholarships to pursue music; he has been a fellow at the Atlantic Music Festival in Watertown, Maine, Eastern Music Festival in Greensboro, North Carolina, and the Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society, a nationally acclaimed chamber music festival, in Madison. During summer studies, Trace has collaborated with composers George Tsontakis, Donald Crockett, Ken Ueno, and Sol-bong Kim and shared the stage with eminent artists Midori, Anne Akiko-Myers, Stefan Jackiw, Awadagin Pratt, William Wolfram, and Nadja Salerno-Sonnenburg. At Lynn Conservatory, Trace performed the Brahms Double Concerto with the Lynn Philharmonia after winning the annual concerto competition, won first prize in the Lyric Chamber Society of New York's Chamber Competition, and won first prize at the John Oliveira String Competition.

Trace received his bachelor of music degree in cello performance from the Cleveland Institute of Music in 2012 and his master of music degree from Lynn Conservatory in December 2016; his principal instructors have been David Cole, Dr. Melissa Kraut, Joseph Johnson, and Dr. Tanya Carey. Trace is currently pursuing his doctor of musical arts degree at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Mead Witter School of Music as a Collins Fellow studying with cellist and Feldenkreis practitioner, Uri Vardi.