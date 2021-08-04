× Expand Red Rubber Studio Trace Johnson

Admission: $10 advance online/$15 at the door - $5 discount to students/youth

Arts and Literature Laboratory will host solo performances by cellist Trace Johnson this summer. Solo cello works by Osvaldo Golijov, Laura Elise Schwendinger, J.S. Bach, Steven Stucky, and a premiere by New York-based composer Jesse Limbacher, will be presented in two intimate recitals on Wednesday, August 4th and Friday, August 6th at 7:00 PM. Tickets $10 ($5 Student/Youth) in advance online or $15 ($10 Student/Youth) at the door. 40-person max per concert.

Cellist Trace Johnson is a consummate musician and committed performer from Madison, Wisconsin. Trace has appeared as a chamber musician, soloist, and orchestral musician in a wide variety of ensembles and settings around the world. Equally at home teaching in the studio or performing on stage, Trace is a devoted and thoughtful communicator who enjoys a varied career as a cellist, teacher, and musician.

Trace holds section cello positions at the Sarasota Orchestra in Sarasota, Florida and the Southwest Florida Symphony in Fort Myers, Florida; in Florida, he has also performed with Miamis Nu Deco Ensemble, Sarasota Opera, Miami City Ballet, Palm Beach Symphony, Palm Beach Opera, Florida Grand Opera, Atlantic Classical Orchestra, Boca Symphonia, Orlando Philharmonic, Kravis Pops Orchestra, Symphony of the Americas, Miami Symphony, Orchestra Miami, South Florida Symphony, and the New World Symphony.