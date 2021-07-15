ONLINE: "Trace the Line" Conversations

press release: The murals that filled State Street in the wake of last summer’s push for racial justice showed how art and activism can intertwine. On Thursday, July 15, from noon to 1 p.m., Trace the Line Conversations will focus on the state of the arts in Wisconsin, the impact of COVID-19 on the arts and how the intersection of arts and activism offers a springboard for desperately-needed conversations in our communities. The lunchtime virtual event will feature Zach Brandon, president of the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce and Mark Fraire, Director of Dane Arts. Panelists also include Alejandro Miranda Cruz, co-founder of Madison-based Bravebird Films and director of the feature film Trace the Line, and Greg Hatton, the film’s cinematographer.

Trace the Line was shot in Madison during 2020 with a diverse cast and crew — more than 50 percent BIPOC and women. The film focuses on the experience of two artists to depict how people from different walks of life experienced racial unrest and the pandemic. This event is the second in a series of Trace The Line Conversations that put the spotlight on leaders from a broad range of communities to sustain the movement for a more just society. The first conversation featured leaders from Kenosha, Minneapolis and Chicago who discussed bridging the gap, Black excellence and trauma and not being a bystander.

To attend, please RSVP here: https://www.tracethelinefilm. com/conversationevents