Barnes & Noble-West Towne 7433 Mineral Point Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53717

press release: Join us for a reading and signing with local author Tracey S. Phillips. Best Kept Secrets follows the story of Det. Morgan Jewell who is recently called to the scene of a crime reminiscent of her best friend Fay's murder from when they were children. Will this finally be the chance for Morgan to solve Fay's case? Stop by B&N Madison and find out.

Barnes & Noble-West Towne 7433 Mineral Point Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53717 View Map
608-827-0809
