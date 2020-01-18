Tracey S. Phillips
Barnes & Noble-West Towne 7433 Mineral Point Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53717
press release: Join us for a reading and signing with local author Tracey S. Phillips. Best Kept Secrets follows the story of Det. Morgan Jewell who is recently called to the scene of a crime reminiscent of her best friend Fay's murder from when they were children. Will this finally be the chance for Morgan to solve Fay's case? Stop by B&N Madison and find out.
