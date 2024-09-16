media release: September 16 – October 6. Open Monday–Friday, 7am–9pm, Saturday, 8am–5pm

Meet tract mutiny;, a multimodal collective that emerges from a synthesis of our work and our worlds. Aida Arosoaie is an anthropologist whose research explores the unfinishedness of space grounding liberal humanism’s extractive, military and metabolic ranges. Anamika Singh is an interdisciplinary artist and filmmaker whose work undertakes the contested histories produced by transfers and flows of power and violence.