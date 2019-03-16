Tracy Jane Comer & Alan Maslowski
Brix 340, Waunakee 340 N. Century Ave., Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597
Tracy Jane Comer
press release: Award-winning singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Tracy Jane Comer performs music from past decades through today, including rock/pop, folk, standards, and jazz/blues flavors, plus some originals. She will joined on percussion by Alan Maslowski (Universal Sound). See www.tracyjanecomer.com for more.
