Tracy Jane Comer

Avantis Italian Restaurant, Verona 119 S Main St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593

media release: T racy Jane Comer is an award-winning multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, arranger and producer based in Madison. Known for amazing versatility and often called "a musician's musician," she performs well-crafted arrangements of tunes from many eras and styles...with a particular love of '70s, '80s, and '90s. For fans of Elton John, Carole King, Joni Mitchell, Billy Joel, Fleetwood Mac, Little River Band, Sara Bareilles, and MUCH more! See https://www.tracyjanecomer.com for more.

