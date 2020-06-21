Tracy Jane Comer

Bailey's Run Vineyard, New Glarus N8523 Klitzke Road, New Glarus, Wisconsin 53574

press release: Solo show. Multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Tracy Jane Comer performs beloved tunes from many eras and styles, using keyboard and guitars. A MAMA-winning artist (Madison Area Music Association), Tracy is and is known for creating stellar arrangements of great (and sometimes unexpected) songs in a wide variety of genres and eras, from rock/pop to blues, folk, jazz, and country. She has toured regionally and has opened shows for notables such as Dar Williams, Willy Porter, The Wailin' Jennys, Peter Mulvey, Ellis Paul, and others. In addition to solo work her other projects include Top Shelf (www.topshelfmadison.com) and Common Chord (www.commonchord.us). If weather is nice this will be outdoors; otherwise, indoors. Free.

608-496-1966
