media release: Award-winning musician Tracy Jane Comer debuts at this location. A vocalist and multi-instrumentalist known for versatility and variety, Tracy will perform using both keyboard and guitar, offering up tunes from the likes of Elton John, Carole King, Steely Dan, Fleetwood Mac, Kacey Musgraves, Billy Joel, Paul Simon, Little River Band, Sara Bareilles, Norah Jones, Patsy Cline, and much more.