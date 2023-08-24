× Expand Tracy Jane Comer

media release: Tracy Jane Comer is an award winning multi-instrumentalist and vocalist who has been a staple on the Madison music scene for over 15 years. She performs a wide variety of tunes from many eras and styles, with a particular love of music of the '70s and '80s. Expect surprises!

New location! Hop Garden Brewing & Tap Room is now pouring craft beer and more in Evansville. Music is held outdoors in the beer garden (or indoors if rain).