× Expand Jennifer Brindley Portrait Tracy Jane Comer and guitar. Tracy Jane Comer

media release: Tracy Jane Comer is an award-winning instrumentalist and vocalist with amazing versatility. Sometimes dubbed "a musician's musician," she performs a wide variety of tunes from past decades through today drawn from multiple genres. Tracy was previously named INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR by the Madison Area Music Awards and is known for crafting tasteful and artful song arrangements as a soloist as well as with groups Top Shelf, Better With Friends, Common Chord, Bob's Your Uncle, and more. This show will be lightly amped and all acoustic in this great listening space.

Winter shows take place in the loft area of The Hop Garden.