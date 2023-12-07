Tracy Miller 40th Anniversary

media release: We are excited to invite you to Tracy Miller’s 40th work anniversary party! It's a special occasion, and we want to make it memorable. We'll have delicious food and drinks, and it will be a great opportunity celebrate this big milestone. We hope to see you there!

December 7, 4:00pm - 6:00pm, Access to Independence Office, 3810 Milwaukee St. Madison

Accommodations: ASL interpreters will be available for the duration of the event. If you would like to request additional accommodations, please call or email Ava by November 23. 608-242-8484 or avam@accesstoind.org

About Tracy

“I have worked at ACCESS for the past 40 years in various positions. I started as a volunteer when I first moved to Madison from central Wisconsin, where I grew up on a small dairy farm. I currently serve as an Independent Living Specialist, as well as providing leadership for Information and Referral services. My educational background is in English, psychology, and sociology. I became a Certified Peer Specialist in 2011, and help facilitate a local networking group for Peer Specialists.

For several years, I coordinated housing services at Access, and developed some expertise in the area of Fair Housing. After the Federal Fair Housing Act was amended to include people with disabilities as a protected class, and require physical accessibility in new construction, there was a need for more education. I helped to plan and implement one of the first training conferences ever offered on the topic of Fair Housing and disability, in 1992. I also assisted with a Fair Housing Initiatives Project to educate Wisconsin’s independent living centers on the new Fair Housing law.

I own a small home on the east side of Madison where I live with my two cats. The rest of my remaining family live in Milwaukee and Osaka, Japan. In my spare time I enjoy music, gardening, hiking, and reading."