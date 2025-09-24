7:30 pm on 9/24-26, 2 & 7:30 pm on 9/27 and 2 pm, 9/28, Edgewood University outdoor amphitheater.

media release: Edgewood University Theatre presents Tragedy Sound, written by Karen Saari, directed by Dave Pausch.

Becky, Billie, and Mariel are three lifelong friends in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. When the three young women accept a dare and embark on a canoe trek in frigid waters, they find themselves stranded in the middle of Lake Superior. Dangerous conditions prevail, forcing them to face the choices they have made and the trappings of life in their hometown. A story about female friendship, motherhood, and the secrets we keep.

Tickets are $20 for General Admission and $10.00 for Students/Seniors. To purchase tickets, visit www. https://www.edgewood.edu/ about/events/theatre/