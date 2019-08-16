× Expand Tyson Purcell

press release: The Tragedy + Time = Comedy pairs storytelling with stand-up comedy to focus on using levity to cope with hardship. The show returns to The Nomad World Pub at 418 E Wilson Street on Friday, August 16, at 8 p.m. exclusively featuring local Madison comics and storytellers from the Madison Story Slam community with performances by: Tyson Purcell, Adam Rostad, Jake Snell, Ryan Donahue, Shauna Jungdahl and Cynthia Marie. Admission is $5.00.

“Comedy is therapy, and the show works to fully experience the plights that our performers have worked through and how they use levity to laugh at hardship” says Purcell, “it’s a unique experience unlike any other comedy or storytelling show, as the audience gets a peek at the story behind the joke—they find out that a 20-second joke in a comic’s act is actually rooted in a much larger ordeal.”

“The show thrives on Tyson’s format of mixing serious stories with comic relief," says Adam Rostad, host of Madison Story Slam, "over the years I’ve been hosting Story Slam I’ve heard lots of stories, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen someone so gracefully and skillfully mix a very serious story with a very funny way of telling it.”

"A novel brew of tragedy and comedy. The first act of the event is steeped in grief and pain. The second act is steeped in goofs and cheer." Erik Lorenzsonn, Cap Times.

https://www.facebook.com/ events/641738066323702/