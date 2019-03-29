× Expand Nina Davis

press release: Local Madison comedians and storytellers are reviving The Bitter Sweet Showcase as Tragedy + Time = Comedy. The show comes back to life at its brand new home at The Nomad World Pub at 418 E Wilson Street on Friday, March 29, at 8 p.m. The show is comprised of storytelling paired with stand-up comedy. The premiere of this revived show is $5 admission, exclusively featuring local Madison comics and storytellers from the Madison Story Slam community: Tyson Purcell, Charles Payne, Joe Molloy, Jane Kleven, and Margaret Leaf with Nina Davis Headlining.

The passion project of Purcell, he built this showcase to tell how hardships dealt with levity turn tragedy into humor. The first act features serious storytelling, then after a brief intermission, stand-up comics take the stage to show how cathartic humor can be.

“We have had tons of funny stories, and we’ve had a handful of serious stories here, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen someone so gracefully and skillfully mix a very serious story with a very funny way of telling it” said Adam Rostad, host of Madison Story SLAM, of Purcell’s storytelling

“This is my favorite show to produce,” says Purcell, “We’re biting off a lot with this show by taking an audience on an emotional journey through some serious topics and back to laughter, but it is well worth all the effort to make the event special for the audience and the performers alike”.

Purcell continues: “I can’t wait to run this show at The Nomad, it’s the new home of indie comedy in Madison and I know Tragedy + Time’ will become a regular installment in their line-up of local comedy shows.”