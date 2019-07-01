RSVP for Trail Kids

press release: MadNorSki Trail Kids Summer Camps

3 DAY: Join us for three days of outdoor adventures as we play, run, orienteer, roller ski, and hike our way around Madison. We will focus on building core skills like strength, balance, agility, speed, and endurance, all while having fun outside. Participants will meet at CXC Center for Excellence each morning where they will embark on a busy day of adventures. Lunch and transportation included. Ages 6 - 9. July 9 - 11 --- 9AM TO 3PM

Registration required.

More info here: https://www.madnorski. org/nordic-kids/

Contact Carly, 563.599.7264 or carly@madnorski.com