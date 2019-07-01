RSVP for Trail Kids

Google Calendar - RSVP for Trail Kids - 2019-07-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Trail Kids - 2019-07-01 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for Trail Kids - 2019-07-01 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for Trail Kids - 2019-07-01 00:00:00

RSVP

Gunflint Trail Park, Fitchburg 5420 Gunflint Trail, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711

press release: MadNorSki Trail Kids Summer Camps

3 DAY: Join us for three days of outdoor adventures  as we play, run, orienteer, roller ski, and hike our way around Madison. We will focus on building core skills like strength, balance, agility, speed, and endurance, all while having fun outside. Participants will meet at CXC Center for Excellence each morning where they will embark on a busy day of adventures. Lunch and transportation included. Ages 6 - 9. July 9 - 11 --- 9AM TO 3PM

Registration required.

More info here: https://www.madnorski.org/nordic-kids/

Contact Carly, 563.599.7264 or carly@madnorski.com

Info

Gunflint Trail Park, Fitchburg 5420 Gunflint Trail, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Kids & Family
563-599-7264
RSVP
Google Calendar - RSVP for Trail Kids - 2019-07-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Trail Kids - 2019-07-01 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for Trail Kids - 2019-07-01 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for Trail Kids - 2019-07-01 00:00:00