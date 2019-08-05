RSVP for Trail Kids

press release: 5 DAY: Join us for a week of outdoor adventures as we bike, run, orienteer, roller ski, and swim our way around Madison. Activities include stops at Governor Nelson, the Arboretum, Indian Lake, Quarry Ridge, Lake Wingra, and more. Participants will meet at CXC Center for Excellence each morning where they will embark on a busy day of adventures. Participation limited to 10. Participants need: bike, helmet, nordic ski boots, running shoes (we can help you find.) Ages 8 - 11. AUGUST 19 - 23, 9AM TO 3PM

Registration required.

More info here: https://www.madnorski. org/nordic-kids/

Contact Carly, 563.599.7264 or carly@madnorski.com