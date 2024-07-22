media release: Ruth Davis Design Gallery Window, July 22 – October 6, 2024

Through a collaboration with Lands’ End and the Kohl’s Center for Retailing, the CDMC is thrilled to share The Trailblazers Collection: A Lands’ End Brand Reimagined by School of Human Ecology Students as a Ruth Davis Design Gallery window display this summer into fall.

The semester-long consulting project included two Textiles & Fashion Design students and two Consumer Behavior & Marketplace Studies students, and invited them to reimagine the legendary heritage brand Willis & Geiger for a contemporary audience. This window display includes items from the Willis & Geiger archives as well as elements from the proposed “Trailblazers Collection” that were pitched by the student consulting team as a new future for this historic brand.